Missouri high court rules Legislature violated ballot rights

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers violate the constitutional rights of voters when they pass a law conflicting with a voter-proposed ballot measure before voters can consider the proposal.

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the Legislature cannot enact a law invalidating an initiative petition before voters get a chance to weigh in.

The ruling relates to a measure passed by voters in November 2008 involving renewable energy requirements.

After a measure supported by environmental group Renew Missouri was approved for the ballot, lawmakers crafted an exemption from providing solar rebates for certain electric companies.

The court says in its ruling that the exemption is invalidated by the 2008 ballot measure.

The court also says the Legislature is free to modify or repeal voter-passed laws after they've been approved.