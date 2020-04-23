Missouri high court weighs $114M payout to prison guards
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Supreme Court judges are deciding whether the state owes prison guards nearly $114 million in overtime pay.
Judges heard arguments in the case Wednesday. At issue is roughly $114 million a jury awarded to corrections officers for work they perform before and after their shifts.
A lawyer for guards says they weren’t paid for entrance and exit procedures they must perform every day, even though they're in uniform and expected to respond at any time.
A lawyer for the state says going through security and other tasks aren’t the guards' principal job, so Missouri shouldn’t have to pay.
More News
Grid
List
WASHINGTON - Missouri is set to receive nearly $11 million to expand COVID-19 testing, tracing, and containment capabilities as part... More >>
in
FULTON - Dairy farmers across the country are facing low demand for milk, with many usual buyers not needing them... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Many people are struggling with the threat of COVID-19. There's the fear of the virus, concerns about the... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS - Missouri National Guard members will assist at the Dignified Transfer Center in St. Louis later this week.... More >>
in
Telethons have long been a popular way to raise money for a charitable cause. Now local community members are putting... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Older adults with COVID-19 , the illness caused by the coronavirus, have several "atypical" symptoms, complicating efforts to... More >>
in
MARSHALL - As the rate of new COVID-19 cases in a few urban areas across Missouri slows,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Wednesday after he barricaded himself inside a home and was wanted for several felony... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - Police arrested a man on Wednesday after a vehicle pursuit, according to a press release from the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - With a stay-at-home order in place, many families cannot celebrate birthdays or graduations like they normally would by... More >>
in
ASHLAND - Some small businesses are still waiting for federal assistance to arrive through different programs, some of which ran... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Businesses in Cole County are preparing for the county's stay-at-home order to expire this Saturday at 12:01... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - An extended stay residential student at Columbia College has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a university email.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - At the Governor's daily COVID-19 briefing Wednesday afternoon, health officials announced that Missouri would begin implementing the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri officials are currently planning for in-person classes to resume again in the fall, according to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be the cause of many canceled events, marathons are no exception. Many... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Rachel Lindbloom, a cattle farmer, works at her family farm in Brookfield, Mo. raising calves. But because of... More >>
in