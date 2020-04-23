Missouri high court weighs $114M payout to prison guards

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Supreme Court judges are deciding whether the state owes prison guards nearly $114 million in overtime pay.

Judges heard arguments in the case Wednesday. At issue is roughly $114 million a jury awarded to corrections officers for work they perform before and after their shifts.

A lawyer for guards says they weren’t paid for entrance and exit procedures they must perform every day, even though they're in uniform and expected to respond at any time.

A lawyer for the state says going through security and other tasks aren’t the guards' principal job, so Missouri shouldn’t have to pay.