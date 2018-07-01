Missouri High School Football Scores and Fan Photos: Week 5

COLUMBIA - Friday night's high school football games included multiple shut outs, including Hermann's 66 points over Ownensville 21 points and undefeated South Callaway with their fourth win of the season.

Click here to see all the scores.

The Rock Bridge Bruins were at Hickman High School looking to avenge a 10-7 overtime loss in the 2012 District Playoffs and were victorious. Hickman has won the previous two meetings. The match up between DeSmet and Jefferson City was a close match. The Jays won by two points. St. James was defeated by Moberly.

Check out below to see how all of the Friday's games played out in real time. Our blog is in reverse chronological order with the newest updates on top.

Capping the night with two panoramic scenes from Jefferson City.

Photos are still coming in of fans at the Friday night games.

Ryan Surface (w/horn) cheers on the Versailles Tigers with the rest of the student section @KOMUsports #fnf pic.twitter.com/YDAS8adCz9 — Zack Newman (@ZackNewman72) September 28, 2013

Versailles homecoming queen is crowned.

From Zack Newman: Mustangs continues the rout. Final score: Eldon 56, Versailles 0.

Two children take the crown onto the field to crown the homecoming queen.

Preschoolers Andrew Shad and Grace Brantly escort the HC Queen's crown @KOMUsports #fnf pic.twitter.com/RLF80CayEz — Zack Newman (@ZackNewman72) September 28, 2013

Rock Bridge wins the Providence Bowl 27 to 10.

First two final scores in tonight:

Owensville 21 @ Hermann 66

South Callaway 44 @ Tipton 0

Rock Bridge up by 10 points in the fourth quarter.

Rock Bridge leads 20-10 in the 4th QTR; Alex Ofodile (@alexofodile4) catches his 2nd TD of the day @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/R1Rf31EYe3 — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) September 28, 2013

Paris High School crowns the homecoming queen at halftime.

Jill Nobis (on the left) wins Homecoming Queen for Paris High School @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/7jzTpKTN9I — Jack Bernstein (@JackBernstein_) September 28, 2013

The Jays return from halftime and line up on the sideline.

Two kids help crown the king and queen.

Future Slater Wildcats prepare to give the crown and flowers to this years homecoming queen #FNF @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/C5DXg9gIKJ — Joe Laland (@JoeLaland) September 28, 2013

Halftime update are coming in:

The Jays come onto the field for the second half of play. @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/7vAsHC5NYz — Clayton Conness (@ClaytonConness) September 28, 2013

@KOMUsports At the half it's Montgomery County Wildcats - 27. North Calloway Thunderbirds - 14. #FNF pic.twitter.com/v4cv5yCHZP

— Corey Miller (@4cmill) September 28, 2013

Teams head to the locker room at the half.

From Jack Bernstein: Westran leads Paris 42-0 at the half behind a huge performance by Westran QB Zane Jacoby. @KOMUsports #FNF

At the half, the Rock Bridge is up by two touchdowns.

The Bruins exit the field with a 14-0 lead. #1 scored the touchdown heading into half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YxbZNdcUjd — Amber Summerville (@AGSummerville) September 28, 2013

From Corey Miller: 65 yard TD pass from QB Evan Milner widens Mont. County's lead over N. Calloway to 27 - 14. 3:00 left in the first half.

Looking for a win tonight, South Callaway leads Tipton.

Halftime in Jefferson City and the pomp squad dances away.

The Jefferson City poms squad takes the field for the halftime show. @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/kCjTNUlRtk — Clayton Conness (@ClaytonConness) September 28, 2013

Rock Bridge leads Hickman in its efforts to take back the Providence Bowl title.

Rock Bridge Antwon Turnage (@Antwon_Quezo) catches a TD; RB lead 14-0. Turnage transferred from Hickman @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6ypOx0RmRJ — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) September 28, 2013

From Tom Casselman: St. James quarterback Brent Karnes runs in a 28-yd TD. Closes deficit against Moberly to 28-7 in the 2nd qtr. #FNF

From Corey Miller: 1 Yard run by N. Calloway RB Kyle Grajeda makes it Mont. County - 20. N. Calloway - 14. 3:35 left in the 2nd Q. #FNF

From Clayton Conness: DeSmet kicks a successful 36 yard field goal to draw within 4 of the Jays. 7-3 with 13 seconds before the half.

From Zack Newman: Eldon's Zack Lemen ends another Mustang drive with a 6 yrd TD run, 28-0. 6:08 left in half

From Tom Casselman: @Moberly QB Justin Connaway tosses a 4-yd TD pass to Blake Joiner to give the #Spartans a 28-0 lead the 1st half #FNF

From Zack Newman: Eldon's Raymond Qwok scores again from less than a yd away. 21-0, Mustangs on top. 9:09 left in 2nd.

From Clayton Conness: A 4th and 7 will lead to yet another punt. The Spartans will start from their 13 yard line.

Jack Bernstein: Westran takes 35-0 lead over Paris after short TD run by RB Dalton Wright.

Tie game in Mexico, Mo. at 6.

Boonville - 6, Mexico - 6, 6:59 2Q. Boonville's QB Jacob Francis runs 2 yards for a touchdown. #FNF @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/wddt5Vu3zO — Beth Anne Carroll (@BethAnneCarroll) September 28, 2013

Score Updates:

From Jack Bernstein: Westran takes 28-0 lead after 35 yard TD pass from Zane Jacoby to Jordan Dennis. 4 total TD's now for Jacoby.

From Joe Laland: Fayette-7 Slater-12 2Q. Falcons get on the scoreboard via a 33 yard touchdown run by running back Jason Esau

From James Packard: Southern Boone - 0, California - 7. 11:54 Q1. Rushing TD for Pintos #FNF

From Joe Laland: Fayette-0 Slater-6 1Q Caleb Pemberton 52 yard TD catch from quarterback Tyler Buglovsky #FNF @KOMUsports

From Luke Johns: Blair Oaks Haydn Lock 18 yd TD catch. Blair Oaks - 14, Osage - 7. 1:17 1st quarter. #FNF

A Mizzou Tiger makes an apperance at the Providence Bowl.

Former Rock Bridge star and current Missouri Tiger DL A.J. Logan at the Providence Bowl @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ieyGOu20oz

— Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) September 28, 2013

Score Updates:

Jack Bernstein: 11 yard Touchdown pass from Zane Jacoby to Jordan Dennis puts Westan up 20-0 over Paris at the end of the 1st quarter.

Gregory Dailey: Dimaja Smith 4 yard TD run. Moberly- 21, St. James- 0. 1st quarter.

Amber Summverville: 46 yard pass to #4 Alex Ofodile gives Rock Bridge a 7-0 lead over Hickman at end of the 1st Quarter.

Beth Anne Carroll: Boonville - 0, Mexico - 7, :34 1Q. Mexico's Jamel Taylor runs 39 yards to open the scoring. #FNF

James Packard: Southern Boone - 0, California - 7. 2:39 Q1. Rushing TD for California #FNF

From Gregory Dailey: Moberly's Chris Quinn picks off Brett Karnes of St. James. Still 14-0, Spartans.

Refs signal a touchdown for the Wildcats.

@KOMUsports 2 quick Wildcat TD's makes it Mont. County - 14. N. Calloway - 7. 5:35 left in the 1st Quarter. #FNF pic.twitter.com/RRbeK0cRA6 — Corey Miller (@4cmill) September 28, 2013

From Gregory Dailey: Gregg Bain 28 yard TD run after a Dimaja Smith interception. Moberly- 14, St. James- 0. Mid-1st quarter.

From Jack Bernstein: Westran 14 - 0 Paris. 57 yard pass from Zane Jacoby to Parker Howard. 4:45 left in the 1st Quarter.

From Joe Laland: Fayette-0 Slater-6 1Q Robert Robinson 52 yard TD reception from quarterback Ethan Harper

The brightly colored horse helped get fans pumped.

One of the most unique mascots in mid-missouri: the California Pinto. #FNF @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/thIv5UNFIf — James Packard (@JamesPackardMU) September 28, 2013

Eldon 7 Versailles 0 in the with 3:49 left in the first quarter.

@KOMUsports Eldon's Raymond Qwok busts up the middle to put the Mustangs up by 7 from 5 yds. out. 3:49 left. #fnf pic.twitter.com/3AiZjCkVvZ — Zack Newman (@ZackNewman72) September 28, 2013

From Gregory Dailey: Justin Conway 5 yard TD run. Moberly- 7, St. James- 0. Mid-1st quarter.

From Jack Bernstein: Paris 7- 0 Westran. 1Q 9:41. 14 yard TD run by QB Zane Jacoby.

From Clayton Conness: Jefferson City's QB Gabe Marcantonio breaks free for a long TD run. Jays lead 7-0 @KOMUsports #FNF

From Amber Summerville: Hickman interception in Rock Bridge's endzone. Flag on the play. Hickman will take over at the 10 yard line in the first.

From Corey Miller: N. Calloway - 7. Mont. County - 0 after a 6 yard TD pass from Branson Cole to Justin Menard. 8:47 left in the 1st Q.

Stands are packed and the Paris cheerleaders are ready for the game.

Homecoming here at Paris high school as the Coyotes take on the Westran Hornets. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/aXdcJNbhyc — Jack Bernstein (@JackBernstein_) September 28, 2013

From Luke Johns: Blair Oaks Dominic Jamerson Kickoff return. Blair Oaks - 7, Osage - 7. 9:58 1st quarter. #FNF

The coin toss gives Versailles the ball for to start.

From Luke Johns: Osage's Seth Crooks 2 yd rush. Blair Oaks - 0, Osage - 7. 10:09 1st Quarter.

The sun is setting and games are getting underway.

A suprise visit at the California vs. Southern Boone game.

Nathan Dalbey returning from Afghanistan to surprise his Father-in-law, Middle School coach Ed Ziegs @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/0Ufl1EPpAa — James Packard (@JamesPackardMU) September 28, 2013

Beasley watches from the sidelines due to an injury.

Hickman All-State defensive back Roderick Beasley out in today's game with injury @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/iIx64z300A — Mihir Bhagat (@MindofMihir) September 28, 2013

The Jays rip through the banner ready to take the field.

The Jays take the field with 8 minutes until kickoff. @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/L8Iz68lT0S — Clayton Conness (@ClaytonConness) September 27, 2013

From James Packard: The 2013 California High School Homecoming royalty assembled on Riley Field. Congrats to Alex Lewis and Libby Martin #FNF

The band brings the crowd to their feet to cheer on the Jays.

Sunlight glints on the field as California gets ready for homecoming.

MT @JamesPackardMU Homecoming candidates assemble on the field in California awaiting the royalty results pic.twitter.com/9YJRtJ64Ea #FNF — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) September 27, 2013

A fan gets fruity at Rock Bridge.

MT @AGSummerville The Rock Bridge Pep Squad is rowdy and ready...banana man and all. pic.twitter.com/e9P0vPyY9N #FNF — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) September 27, 2013

The band takes the field for the pregame show at California, Mo.

Homecoming tonight in Pintos country. California takes on Southern Boone @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/DFWlGzWA4D — James Packard (@JamesPackardMU) September 27, 2013

Jefferson City gets ready to defend its state rank.

Fans are starting to fill the stands and cheer on their teams.

The Hickman Kewpie is ready for the game! Who will prevail in this rival game against Rock Bridge? @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/N9SpUK9oBL — Amber Summerville (@amberrgalee) September 27, 2013

The California raise their pom-poms to cheer on the Pintos.

It's Homecoming night at California as they face off against Southern Boone. The Pintos dance is ready. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/w8jS6OkBqx — Brent Pearson (@b_pearson) September 27, 2013

Rock Bridge hopes to break its Providence Bowl losing streak tonight.

#Bruins warming up. Less than an hour until kickoff at the Providence Bowl. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/OCD2s9xEQq — Josh Sultan (@JoshSultan) September 27, 2013

We've got crews at 13 games and will have scores from more than 2 dozen games.

Week 5 Final Scores

Rock Bridge 27 @ Hickman 10

DeSmet 16 @ Jefferson City 18

Blair Oaks 61 @ Osage 29

Boonville 12 @ Mexico 6

St. James 7 @ Moberly 58

North Callaway 14 @ Montgomery County 34

Southern Boone 0 @ California 49

South Callaway 44 @ Tipton 0

Eldon 56 @ Versailles 0

Westran 48 @ Paris 6

Fayette 27 @ Slater 20



Centralia 21 @ Brookfield 9

Hallsville 52 @ Warsaw 34

Camdenton 34 @ Parkview 15

Cole Camp 67 @ Sherwood 28

Owensville 21 @ Hermann 66

Macon 40 @ Highland 8

Salisbury 17 @ Marceline 0

Warrensburg 6 @ Smith-Cotton 42

Waynesville 32 @ Rolla 17

Sacred Heart 32 @ Windsor 20

Van-Far 8 @ Clopton-Elsbury 44

Fulton 56 @ Marshall 28

Principia @ MMA - Saturday

Battle @ Gateway Tech - Saturday

Helias @ Vashon - Saturday