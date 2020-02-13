Missouri HIgh School Football Scores and Fan Photos: Week 8

COLUMBIA - Friday night's high school football games were action packed with blowouts, rain and a school first homecoming. Week 8 of Friday night fever wraps up.

The Spartnans keeps their perfect record now 8-0. Moberly takes home their first win at Boonville since they joined the North Missouri Central Conference.

Nine time state champions, Jefferson City, is looking to defend its home field, while Rockhurst hopes to get their first on the road win.

Mexico takes home the Highway 54 Bowl sign and this lose for Fulton is the fourth in a row.

Rock Bridge trails 27-28 after a bad snap on an extra point. Less than 4 minutes remaining. #FNF — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) October 19, 2013

Brent Pearson: FINAL Mexico 21 - Fulton 0 @KOMUsports #FNF #mopreps

@KOMUnews @MindofMihir interviewing former Chiefs QB Trent Green, father of Rockhurst QB T.J. Green #FNF pic.twitter.com/LoiIDPKdxh

Halftime: Warsaw - 6, California - 43

The Bulldogs run it in for another touchdown. They're on top 14-0 in the 3rd. @KOMUsports #FNF — Clayton Conness (@ClaytonConness) October 19, 2013

Mark Kim said, "South Callaway spoils Tolton's "HomeStay" night, 48-0. Tolton has not scored in seven quarters. #FNF #mopreps"

Gregory_Dailey tweeted, "Osage turns it over on QB/RB exchange at the Hallsville 5. But the visitors punt it back. 4 fumbles now as the rain continues."

Pintos QB Jaden Barr uses his speed and outruns the Warsaw defense for a long TD. California 43-6 Warsaw. @KOMUsports #FNF — Jack Bernstein (@JackBernstein_) October 19, 2013

Shannon Sharver: Dylan Dodds makes his first Varsity career TD to put Eldon up 21-0. #FNF

Amber Summerville tweets "#44 Dimaja Smith runs it in for a 9 yard touch down for the Spartans. They lead 30-0 in the 2nd."

Luke Burger breaks a few tackles and busts loose for a Pintos TD. 5:58 left in the 2nd quarter. California 36-6 Warsaw. @KOMUsports #FNF — Jack Bernstein (@JackBernstein_) October 19, 2013

Amber Summerville: #9 Gregg Bain leaves the game by ambulance for Moberly. Moberly has the ball at the 9 nearing the half.

At the end of the third quarter, South Callaway leads Tolton 48-0.

Huge pass interference call on 4th and 11 has Hallsville set up at the Osage 7. #FNF @KOMUsports — Gregory Dailey (@Gregory_Dailey) October 19, 2013

Louie Kaczmarek says Salisbury scores again. This time it's Daniel Linneman with a 4 yard TD. Salisbury 19 Fayette 0 - 2nd quarter

Madi Morris sent in, "Blair Oaks leads Versailles 34-6 at the end of the first quarter #FNF."

Warsaw - 6, California - 28 2Q. Walker Borghardt with a 1 yard TD run #FNF @KOMUsports — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) October 19, 2013

Clayton Conness: Mexico pulls ahead with a TD run. 7-0 over Fulton with 3:36 remaining in the 2nd. @KOMUsports #fnf

Marceline 21 Paris 0 9:43 remaining in the 2nd quarter.

Geogory Daily tweeted "Hallsville capitalizes on fumble recovery. Skyler Creed with a 6 yard TD run. Osage still up 13-7. 11:08, 2Q."

Geogory Daily: Osage's Dylan Jeffries goes over 2,000 yards receiving for his career with a 21 yard TD grab. Osage up 13-0, end of 1Q. #FNF

@KOMUsports Tolton Principal Kristie Wolfe informing the winner of the new car on their win. #FNF pic.twitter.com/eBn4BZaMo9 — Mark Kim (@The_Mark_Kim) October 19, 2013

Jerry Lutz puts the Pintos up 21-6 over Warsaw with a 1 yard run on 4th down. 25 seconds left in the 1st quarter. @KOMUsports #FNF — Jack Bernstein (@JackBernstein_) October 19, 2013

Madi Morris: Blair Oaks QB Jordan Hair throws to Mikel Drehle for a touchdown. Blair Oaks 27- Versailles 6 #FNF

@KOMUsports interception by Wren Rodriguez sets Eldon up for a TD by Raymond Kwok. Eldon up 14-0. #FNF — Shannon Shaver (@shaver_shannon) October 19, 2013

Moberly now leads 22-0 over Boonville.

Chelsea Vaungh: Dakota Lewis scores a 9 yard touchdown . Marceline 14 Paris 0 bottom of the 1st quarter #FNF

@KOMUsports Blair Oaks scores again but Versailles answers back with a kick-off return for a touchdown. Blair Oaks 20- Versailles 6 #FNF — Madi Morris (@MadiMorris8) October 19, 2013

Brent Pearson: At the end of the 1st quarter, Fulton 0 - Mexico 0

Jack Bernstein sent in: California WB Jaden Barr scrambles in for the TD with 5:35 left in the first quarter. California 14-6 Warsaw.

Fulton and Mexico are tied 0-0 at the end of the first. @KOMUsports #fnf — Clayton Conness (@ClaytonConness) October 19, 2013

Jack Bernstein: Extra point attempt by Warsaw was blocked. 14-6 is the correct score. California leads in the first quarter.

The winner of the new Ford Mustang is Katherine Volmer.

@KOMUsports Tolton plans to raffle off car at halftime. More than $107,000 raised for Tolton athletics and activities pic.twitter.com/OXU9NHQEDb

Louie Kaczmarek said Five yard Td run by Jordan Clark. Salisbury leads Fayette 6-0.

Jack Bernstein tweeted "Warsaw scores on a long TD run by quarterback Jeremy Eierman. 8:03 left in the 1st quarter. Warsaw 7 - 0 California"

@KOMUsports Kickoff to Southern Boone. Both teams first drives result in punts #FNF pic.twitter.com/K4D1izu23F — Shannon Shaver (@shaver_shannon) October 19, 2013

Geogory Dailey: After holding Hallsville to a 3 and out, Osage strikes with a 39 yard TD pass from Austin Riley to Collin Samuelson. 7-0 Osage.

@KOMUsports Tolton "HomeStay" royalty honored at halftime. Queen to be announced at tonight's dance. #FNF pic.twitter.com/kD8MFT80jB — Mark Kim (@The_Mark_Kim) October 19, 2013

Amber Summerville sent in: #48 Dupree Alexander scores a 24 yard touchdown for Moberly. They lead 7-0 over Boonville in the first.

Chelsea Vaungh: Top of the 1st quarter . Marceline makes field goal. Tigers up 7-0 @ Paris

The captains from California and Warsaw prepare for kickoff here at Riley Field. @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/7Sv1mqO2yx — Jack Bernstein (@JackBernstein_) October 19, 2013

Hallsville fumbles kickoff but recovers on own 30. Field looks really wet. #FNF

Georgory Dailty says Osage wins the toss and defers. Hallsville will receive. Rain letting and we're about to get underway here at Osage. #FNF

@KOMUsports Eldon's Marching Band plays despite the cold and rain. Kickoff vs. Southern Boone 7 minutes away #FNF pic.twitter.com/QhAeS05tq5 — Shannon Shaver (@shaver_shannon) October 18, 2013

Mark Kim said South Callaway scores again with a Mason Shoemaker run. Tolton down 31-0 in the 2Q. #FNF #mopreps

Rain or shine the banana will be here. Moberly @ Boonville to kick off in about 10 minutes. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ehbCOn3zCi

Teams are warming up for kickoff.

It's game day in Jefferson City! Kickoff is a little under 20 minutes away! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9mVwrDWH3E — Justin Cowan (@JustinRCowan) October 18, 2013

Fulton warming up in Mexico, 30 minutes from the kick. The Hornets have lost the last 3 of 4 games. @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/53SJrBZHrB

The rain is rolling into mid-Missouri.

Rain coming down hard at Osage. They host Hallsville in half an hour. @KOMUsports — Gregory Dailey (@Gregory_Dailey) October 18, 2013

@KOMUsports Early blowout brewing as a TD catch by South Callaway WR Garner Rudroff expands the South Callaway lead 21-0 in the 1Q. #mopreps — Mark Kim (@The_Mark_Kim) October 18, 2013

@KOMUsports South Callaway scores again with a run by RB Mason Shoemaker. They lead Tolton 14-0. #FNF #MOpreps — Mark Kim (@The_Mark_Kim) October 18, 2013

@KOMUsports Today is Tolton's first ever "Homecoming," but since no seniors have graduated the school yet, they called it "HomeStay." #FNF — Mark Kim (@The_Mark_Kim) October 18, 2013

@KOMUsports South Callaway fans brace themselves for a cold game. pic.twitter.com/Qh9jy1QB06

@KOMUsports Tolton prepares for its first ever Senior Night. pic.twitter.com/tO6TtCJN32 — Mark Kim (@The_Mark_Kim) October 18, 2013

Final Scores:

Moberly 38 @ Boonville 7

Rockhurst 20 @ Jeff City 16

Warsaw 6 @ California 64

Fulton 0 @ Mexico 21

Salisbury 54 @ Fayette 0

Hallsville 41 @ Osage 34 (Overtime)

Blair Oaks 61 @ Versailles 26

Southern Boone 24 @ Eldon 50

South Callaway 48 @ Tolton 0

Westran 56 @ Slater 13

Marceline 48 @ Paris 0

Osceola 46 @ Cole Camp 6

Camdenton 42 @ Joplin 21

Brookfield 7 @ Macon 12

Centralia 55 @ Louisiana 22

Hermann 48 @ Pacific 8

Hickman 34 @ Jackson 27 (Overtime)

MMA 6 @ Lutheran 64

Rock Bridge 27 @ Liberty 28 (Not Final)

Rolla 16 @ Hillcrest 32

Rich Hill 0 @ Sacred Heart 24

Smith Cotton 13 @ Center 18

Tipton 48 @ Archie 8

Van-Far 18 @ Bowling Green 53

Marshall 6 @ Hannibal 42 (Final)

Cuba 0 @ Montgomery County 42

Clopton/Elsbury 14 @ North Callaway 35