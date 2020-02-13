Missouri HIgh School Football Scores and Fan Photos: Week 8

6 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Friday, October 18 2013 Oct 18, 2013 Friday, October 18, 2013 4:55:00 PM CDT October 18, 2013 in Friday Night Fever
By: Michelle Schuelke, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Friday night's high school football games were action packed with blowouts, rain and a school first homecoming. Week 8 of Friday night fever wraps up.

Next week, remember to tweet your game photos to @komunews or @komusports, or email us at ShareIt@komu.com

Click here to see all the scores.

The Spartnans keeps their perfect record now 8-0. Moberly takes home their first win at Boonville since they joined the North Missouri Central Conference.

Nine time state champions, Jefferson City, is looking to defend its home field, while Rockhurst hopes to get their first on the road win.

Mexico takes home the Highway 54 Bowl sign and this lose for Fulton is the fourth in a row.

The information below is created in real-time, with the latest details on top.

Brent Pearson: FINAL Mexico 21 - Fulton 0 @KOMUsports #FNF #mopreps

@KOMUnews @MindofMihir interviewing former Chiefs QB Trent Green, father of Rockhurst QB T.J. Green #FNF pic.twitter.com/LoiIDPKdxh

Halftime: Warsaw - 6, California - 43

Mark Kim said, "South Callaway spoils Tolton's "HomeStay" night, 48-0. Tolton has not scored in seven quarters. #FNF #mopreps"

Gregory_Dailey tweeted, "Osage turns it over on QB/RB exchange at the Hallsville 5. But the visitors punt it back. 4 fumbles now as the rain continues."

Shannon Sharver: Dylan Dodds makes his first Varsity career TD to put Eldon up 21-0. #FNF

Amber Summerville tweets "#44 Dimaja Smith runs it in for a 9 yard touch down for the Spartans. They lead 30-0 in the 2nd."

Amber Summerville: #9 Gregg Bain leaves the game by ambulance for Moberly. Moberly has the ball at the 9 nearing the half.

At the end of the third quarter, South Callaway leads Tolton 48-0.

Louie Kaczmarek says Salisbury scores again. This time it's Daniel Linneman with a 4 yard TD. Salisbury 19 Fayette 0 - 2nd quarter

Madi Morris sent in, "Blair Oaks leads Versailles 34-6 at the end of the first quarter #FNF."

Clayton Conness: Mexico pulls ahead with a TD run. 7-0 over Fulton with 3:36 remaining in the 2nd. @KOMUsports #fnf

Marceline 21 Paris 0 9:43 remaining in the 2nd quarter.

Geogory Daily tweeted "Hallsville capitalizes on fumble recovery. Skyler Creed with a 6 yard TD run. Osage still up 13-7. 11:08, 2Q."

Geogory Daily: Osage's Dylan Jeffries goes over 2,000 yards receiving for his career with a 21 yard TD grab. Osage up 13-0, end of 1Q. #FNF 

Madi Morris: Blair Oaks QB Jordan Hair throws to Mikel Drehle for a touchdown. Blair Oaks 27- Versailles 6 #FNF

Moberly now leads 22-0 over Boonville.

Chelsea Vaungh: Dakota Lewis scores a 9 yard touchdown . Marceline 14 Paris 0 bottom of the 1st quarter #FNF

Brent Pearson: At the end of the 1st quarter, Fulton 0 - Mexico 0

Jack Bernstein sent in: California WB Jaden Barr scrambles in for the TD with 5:35 left in the first quarter. California 14-6 Warsaw.

Jack Bernstein: Extra point attempt by Warsaw was blocked. 14-6 is the correct score. California leads in the first quarter.

The winner of the new Ford Mustang is Katherine Volmer.

Louie Kaczmarek said Five yard Td run by Jordan Clark. Salisbury leads Fayette 6-0.

Jack Bernstein tweeted "Warsaw scores on a long TD run by quarterback Jeremy Eierman. 8:03 left in the 1st quarter. Warsaw 7 - 0 California"

Geogory Dailey: After holding Hallsville to a 3 and out, Osage strikes with a 39 yard TD pass from Austin Riley to Collin Samuelson. 7-0 Osage.

Amber Summerville sent in: #48 Dupree Alexander scores a 24 yard touchdown for Moberly. They lead 7-0 over Boonville in the first.

Chelsea Vaungh: Top of the 1st quarter . Marceline makes field goal. Tigers up 7-0 @ Paris

Hallsville fumbles kickoff but recovers on own 30. Field looks really wet. #FNF

Georgory Dailty says Osage wins the toss and defers. Hallsville will receive. Rain letting and we're about to get underway here at Osage. #FNF

Mark Kim said South Callaway scores again with a Mason Shoemaker run. Tolton down 31-0 in the 2Q. #FNF #mopreps

 

Final Scores:

Moberly 38 @ Boonville 7 
Rockhurst 20 @ Jeff City 16 
Warsaw  6 @ California 64 
Fulton 0 @ Mexico 21 
Salisbury 54 @ Fayette 0 
Hallsville 41 @ Osage 34 (Overtime)
Blair Oaks 61 @ Versailles 26 
Southern Boone 24 @ Eldon 50 
South Callaway 48 @ Tolton 0 
Westran 56 @ Slater 13 
Marceline 48 @ Paris 0 
Osceola 46 @ Cole Camp 6 
Camdenton 42 @ Joplin 21 
Brookfield 7 @ Macon 12 
Centralia 55 @ Louisiana 22 
Hermann 48 @ Pacific 8 
Hickman 34 @ Jackson 27 (Overtime)
MMA 6 @ Lutheran 64 
Rock Bridge 27 @ Liberty 28 (Not Final)
Rolla 16 @ Hillcrest 32 
Rich Hill 0 @ Sacred Heart 24 
Smith Cotton 13 @ Center 18 
Tipton 48 @ Archie 8 
Van-Far 18 @ Bowling Green 53
Marshall 6 @ Hannibal 42 (Final)
Cuba 0 @ Montgomery County 42
Clopton/Elsbury 14 @ North Callaway 35 

 

Loading ...