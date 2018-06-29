Missouri High School Football Scores and Fan Photos: Week 9
COLUMBIA -On the last night of regular season action, high school football teams across mid-Missouri did not disappoint!
There was an upset in a game featuring two of the top teams. South Callaway shut out Montgomery County 20-0 beating the top team in the Class 2, District 6 bracket.
And Moberly finished its season with a perfect 9-0 record, after cruising past Mexico 41-14.
All three Columbia-area schools were in action tonight, and they did not fair well. Hickman fell to Rockhurst 21-6 and Rockbridge lost to the Jays of Jefferson City 31-21. Battle traveled to Troy-Buchanan and fell 50 to 26.
Click here to see all the scores.
Next week, remember to tweet your game photos to @komunews or @komusports, or email us at ShareIt@komu.com. The information below is created in real-time, with the latest details on top.
Mizzou isn't the only school in Columbia celebrating Homecoming!
@KOMUsports Cat Koenig named Hickman Homecoming Queen at halftime. #FNF pic.twitter.com/fQAaIUYNjA— Corey Miller (@CoreyMillerMU) October 26, 2013
Some rock and roll from the marching band!
The Moberly Marching band is rocking and rolling, just like their team. ACDC tonight! @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/Qj3sTF44MW— Brent Pearson (@b_pearson) October 26, 2013
Just before the half!
@KOMUsports SC up 7-0 against Montgomery at halftime. SC coach and players talk during Q2 #FNF pic.twitter.com/2MBwVHQ17r— Shannon Shaver (@shaver_shannon) October 26, 2013
@KOMUsports 24 yrd TD by South Callaway captain Garner Ridroff. 7-0 SC with less than a minute left in Q2 #FNF— Shannon Shaver (@shaver_shannon) October 26, 2013
We have a ballgame in Columbia!
@KOMUsports The Bruins respond with a 5-yard TD pass to Zach Reuter. Jefferson City still leads Rock Bridge 14-7. #FNF— Maddy Glab (@MadGlab) October 26, 2013
The Tigers jump out to grab the game's first lead.
@KOMUsports Kirksville Tigers score touchdown against Fulton Hornets. Point after attempt no good. Score is 6-0 Kirksville. #FNF— Justin Cowan (@JustinRCowan) October 26, 2013
Ouch!
@KOMUsports Fulton starting quarterback #11 Joe Schlemeier injured in first quarter. A return is doubtful. #FNF— Justin Cowan (@JustinRCowan) October 26, 2013
South Callaway's kicker warming up on the sideline.
@KOMUsports Still a scoreless game at South Callaway. Both teams forced to punt throughout Q2 #FNF pic.twitter.com/pxrPzRXXqz— Shannon Shaver (@shaver_shannon) October 26, 2013
The Jays can run it and pass it!
@KOMUsports Jefferson City scores through the air this time on a 55-yard pass to Jake Pridgin. Jays now lead the Bruins 14-0. #FNF— Maddy Glab (@MadGlab) October 26, 2013
The defenses came to play tonight!
@KOMUsports End of Q1, score 0-0 at South Callaway v Montgomery County #FNF pic.twitter.com/38jeu6RHYD— Shannon Shaver (@shaver_shannon) October 26, 2013
The Jays are on the board.
@KOMUsports Jefferson City is on the board first with a 25-yard TD run from Elijah Pittman. The Jays lead Rock Bridge 7-0. #FNF— Maddy Glab (@MadGlab) October 26, 2013
We have another touchdown!
Westran QB Zane Jacoby gets the Hornets on the scoreboard first with a 20 yard TD pass to Richard Courtney. Westran 7-0 Fayette @KOMUsports— Jack Bernstein (@JackBernstein_) October 26, 2013
And just like that, we have a tie game.
@KOMUsports and Macon responds with a touchdown of their own, tied at 7 with Centralia. #fnf— Thomas Casselman (@TomCasselman) October 26, 2013
We're underway and we have a 70 yard touchdown to start things off!
@KOMUsports first play of Centralia v. Macon is a 70 TD pass for Centralia. 7-0 in the first quarter. #fnf— Thomas Casselman (@TomCasselman) October 26, 2013
Seniors are honored South Callaway for their game against Montgomery County
@KOMUsports South Callaway kicks off to Montgomery County #FNF pic.twitter.com/gLIevjLLsS— Shannon Shaver (@shaver_shannon) October 26, 2013
@KOMUsports South Callaway v Montgomery County kickoff at 7pm #FNF pic.twitter.com/VKwOTpWUx0— Shannon Shaver (@shaver_shannon) October 26, 2013
Front row seats for these fans!
@komusports some of the best seats to Macon at Centralia is right in the end zone. #fnf pic.twitter.com/j5FeDPThw9— Thomas Casselman (@TomCasselman) October 25, 2013
The Hornets are swarming the field in Fulton.
@KOMUsports Fulton Hornets stampede onto field to start game with Kingsville Tigers. #FNF pic.twitter.com/n7bDahA9on— Justin Cowan (@JustinRCowan) October 25, 2013
Seniors in Salisbury are presented roses before their game.
It's Senior night in Salisbury also, can you smell the roses? @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/JWgWetDSXs— Brent Pearson (@b_pearson) October 25, 2013
We are close to kickoff in Salisbury. We have coverage all across mid-Missouri.
20 minutes before kickoff in Salisbury. It's a chilly senior night for the Panthers hosting Paris. @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/cqiPTi4rVU— Brent Pearson (@b_pearson) October 25, 2013
Emotions are high across mid-Missouri as seniors take the field for one last time.
@KOMUsports An emotional night for both Fulton seniors and their coaches. Kickoff in 20 minutes. #FNF pic.twitter.com/6uWgufuSzx— Justin Cowan (@JustinRCowan) October 25, 2013
The Kewpie is pumped for Hickman's game tonight.
@KOMUnews The Kewpie is ready for action as Hickman hosts Rockhurst in #FNF action. pic.twitter.com/Z3vaFvkMFW— Corey Miller (@CoreyMillerMU) October 25, 2013
It's Senior Night in Fulton!
@KOMUsports Fulton Seniors line up for Senior Night vs. Kirksville Tigers pic.twitter.com/Vs1nWv4PyB— Justin Cowan (@JustinRCowan) October 25, 2013
Salisbury is taking the field for its last game of the year against Paris.
Salisbury is preparing for the final game of the regular season against Paris. @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/EW8GfS74fW— Brent Pearson (@b_pearson) October 25, 2013
Getting ready for tonight's big game! The winner gets a spot in this year's playoffs.
@KOMUsports Kirksville Tigers prepare to play Fulton Hornets pic.twitter.com/0CC9wGUhdc— Justin Cowan (@JustinRCowan) October 25, 2013
Scores:
Macon 14 @ Centralia 49 F
Versailles 12 @ California 63 F
Eldon 12 @ Blair Oaks 48 F
Boonville 28 @ Marshall 27 F
Westran 60 @ Fayette 13 F
Kirksville 34 @ Fulton 24 F
Hallsville 41 @ Southern Boone 28 F
Rockhurst 21 @ Hickman 6 F
Jefferson City 31 @ Rock Bridge 21 F
Mexico 14 @ Moberly 41 F
Paris 22 @ Salisbury 46 F
Montgomery County 0 @ South Callaway 20 F
Battle 26 @ Troy-Buchanan 50 F
Clark County 6 @ Brookfield 42 F
Glendale 6 @ Camdenton 42 F
Cole Camp 37 @ Rich Hill 14 F
Tolton @ Sacred Heart (Saturday)
Helias 36 @ Hannibal 10 F
Slater 0 @ Marceline 47 F
North Callaway 19 @ Marionville 22 F
Skyline 49 @ Tipton 14 F
Osage 60 @ Warsaw 46 F
Related Stories
Loading ...