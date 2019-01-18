Missouri highway officials fear rise in fatalities

4 years 5 months 1 week ago Wednesday, August 06 2014 Aug 6, 2014 Wednesday, August 06, 2014 1:43:18 PM CDT August 06, 2014 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri transportation officials are cautioning that the state could see a rise in traffic fatalities and bridge closures following the defeat of a proposed sales tax.

State transportation commissioners held a subdued meeting Wednesday, a day after voters rejected a three-quarters cent sales tax for transportation by 59 percent of the vote. The proposal would have raised at least $540 million annually for the next decade and funded over 800 transportation projects.

Without additional revenue, transportation commissioners say that by 2017 they won't have enough money to adequately maintain roads and bridges.

Commissioners fear traffic fatalities will go up if they can't improve rural two-lane roads that lack shoulders. They said the state could have to close some bridges if it lacks the money to repair them.

 

More News

Grid
List

Police chief resigns, officer terminated amid theft inquiry
Police chief resigns, officer terminated amid theft inquiry
HILLSBORO (AP) — An eastern Missouri police chief has resigned and an officer has been terminated amid an investigation into... More >>
16 minutes ago Friday, January 18 2019 Jan 18, 2019 Friday, January 18, 2019 9:45:00 AM CST January 18, 2019 in News

Girl sues ex-coach, whose dad was Missouri superintendent
Girl sues ex-coach, whose dad was Missouri superintendent
HARRISONVILLE (AP) — A lawsuit alleges that a former Missouri high school coach had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a... More >>
26 minutes ago Friday, January 18 2019 Jan 18, 2019 Friday, January 18, 2019 9:35:00 AM CST January 18, 2019 in News

Deputies: stolen items, drugs found in Tipton home
Deputies: stolen items, drugs found in Tipton home
MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies arrested a Tipton man Thursday in connection with a pair of burglaries from around the county.... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, January 18 2019 Jan 18, 2019 Friday, January 18, 2019 8:56:00 AM CST January 18, 2019 in News

MoDOT crews prepare for slick and icy roads this weekend
MoDOT crews prepare for slick and icy roads this weekend
COLUMBIA – Across Mid-Missouri, MoDOT crews are making final preparations to ensure they are ready to take on this weekend’s... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, January 18 2019 Jan 18, 2019 Friday, January 18, 2019 7:24:00 AM CST January 18, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Columbia Fire Department confirms fatality of overnight fire
UPDATE: Columbia Fire Department confirms fatality of overnight fire
COLUMBIA - An individual has been pronounced dead after a house fire Thursday night at 1203 Lakeview Avenue. Firefighters... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, January 18 2019 Jan 18, 2019 Friday, January 18, 2019 3:16:00 AM CST January 18, 2019 in Top Stories

Public Works prepares for an icy weekend
Public Works prepares for an icy weekend
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Works department is preparing for the winter storm that is set to hit this weekend.... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, January 17 2019 Jan 17, 2019 Thursday, January 17, 2019 10:01:00 PM CST January 17, 2019 in News

Toddler with fentanyl, cocaine in system revived at hospital
Toddler with fentanyl, cocaine in system revived at hospital
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man has been charged with child endangerment after his 14-month-old son arrived unresponsive at a... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, January 17 2019 Jan 17, 2019 Thursday, January 17, 2019 6:04:00 PM CST January 17, 2019 in News

Grindstone/AC Route bridge over Highway 63 to close for two months
Grindstone/AC Route bridge over Highway 63 to close for two months
COLUMBIA - The Route AC (Grindstone Parkway) bridge of U.S. Highway 63 will close for 60 days this summer. MoDOT... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, January 17 2019 Jan 17, 2019 Thursday, January 17, 2019 5:34:00 PM CST January 17, 2019 in News

State Department orders staff back to work, says they will be paid
State Department orders staff back to work, says they will be paid
(CNN) -- The State Department is ordering its staff back to work next week, pledging that it will find the... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, January 17 2019 Jan 17, 2019 Thursday, January 17, 2019 5:12:00 PM CST January 17, 2019 in News

CPD looking into homicide's possible connection to Ahmonta Harris death
CPD looking into homicide's possible connection to Ahmonta Harris death
COLUMBIA – The Columbia Police Department acknowledged Thursday that the homicide may be connected to an early morning homicide in... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, January 17 2019 Jan 17, 2019 Thursday, January 17, 2019 5:01:00 PM CST January 17, 2019 in News

St. Louis TV newscaster apologizes for accidental slur
St. Louis TV newscaster apologizes for accidental slur
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis newscaster has apologized for what he called an unintentional racial slur while referencing... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, January 17 2019 Jan 17, 2019 Thursday, January 17, 2019 3:30:00 PM CST January 17, 2019 in News

Kansas City man charged in fatal shooting of driver
Kansas City man charged in fatal shooting of driver
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 25-year-old Kansas City man is charged with murder in the shooting death of a... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, January 17 2019 Jan 17, 2019 Thursday, January 17, 2019 3:11:00 PM CST January 17, 2019 in News

Parson announces restructuring of agencies to highlight workforce development
Parson announces restructuring of agencies to highlight workforce development
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday announced the restructuring of state agencies in his quest to highlight economic... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, January 17 2019 Jan 17, 2019 Thursday, January 17, 2019 1:58:00 PM CST January 17, 2019 in News

Shutdown worries mid-Missouri domestic violence shelters
Shutdown worries mid-Missouri domestic violence shelters
JEFFERSON CITY – Domestic violence shelters in mid-Missouri could stop receiving federal funds starting Friday at 6 a.m. due to... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, January 17 2019 Jan 17, 2019 Thursday, January 17, 2019 1:30:00 PM CST January 17, 2019 in News

Missouri court reverses ruling on victim protection program
Missouri court reverses ruling on victim protection program
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri appeals court says a lower court judge was wrong to order a woman to... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, January 17 2019 Jan 17, 2019 Thursday, January 17, 2019 12:34:00 PM CST January 17, 2019 in News

Missouri sued over rules for foster parents who have guns
Missouri sued over rules for foster parents who have guns
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City couple claims in a federal lawsuit that state requirements for foster parents who... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, January 17 2019 Jan 17, 2019 Thursday, January 17, 2019 12:12:00 PM CST January 17, 2019 in News

Department of Conservation finds more deer with deadly CWD
Department of Conservation finds more deer with deadly CWD
JEFFERSON CITY – There are 28 more deer from 11 Missouri counties that have chronic wasting disease (CWD), according to... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, January 17 2019 Jan 17, 2019 Thursday, January 17, 2019 10:45:00 AM CST January 17, 2019 in News

Hawleys move to Washington D.C., will keep home in Missouri
Hawleys move to Washington D.C., will keep home in Missouri
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Sen. Josh Hawley plans to move his family to a suburb of Washington D.C., but will... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, January 17 2019 Jan 17, 2019 Thursday, January 17, 2019 10:04:00 AM CST January 17, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 33°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 5 active weather alerts
10am 32°
11am 33°
12pm 34°
1pm 35°