Missouri highway patrol: 8-year-old boy drowns in creek

By: The Associated Press

CASSVILLE (AP) — Authorities in southwestern Missouri say an 8-year-old boy has drowned in a creek.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Haiden Harrison of Cassville was swimming about 1 p.m. Friday in Flat Creek in Barry County when he disappeared under water.

Rescuers eventually pulled the unresponsive boy out, but resuscitation efforts failed. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Funeral arrangements are pending.