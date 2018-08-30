Missouri Highway Patrol approves 88 percent of school buses

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says about 88 percent of school buses inspected this spring had no defects.

The patrol announced Friday that about 10,500 of nearly 12,000 school buses were approved during annual safety tests.

About 1,100 had defects that weren't hazardous enough to put them out of service but that required repairs. Roughly 250 were deemed unsafe to carry students and were placed out of service.

Those buses need repairs and must pass another inspection before they can carry students again.