Missouri Highway Patrol Responds to Toy Gun Incident

By: The Associated Press

CARTHAGE - A man who pointed a toy gun out a car window at another motorist found out law enforcement officers didn't think it was funny.

Carthage police chief Greg Dagnan said a motorist called Tuesday to report someone had pointed a gun out of a car while driving through the Carthage area.

Dagnan followed the car until it was outside city limits, when Missouri Highway Patrol officers took over.

The Carthage Press said patrol officers stopped the car and ordered the man to get out of the car at gunpoint.

When the man left his vehicle, officers found an air gun inside his car. The person who reported the gun decided not to press charges.