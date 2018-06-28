Missouri highway signs focus attention on road

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri highway officials are using more than 250 electronic signs around the state to try to cut down on dangerous driving.

The Department of Transportation says it will be flashing messages on the signs this month urging people to focus on the road and wear their seat belts.

One message states: "Unbuckled? Seriously." Another reads: "One Text or Call Could Wreck It All, It Can Wait."

Missouri has had about 550 traffic fatalities so far this year. That's roughly on pace with last year's 757 roadway fatalities.