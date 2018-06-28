Missouri Highways Named Most Improved

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri highways and roads were given lofty honors by a national evaluation of all 50 states' roads and interstates. Missouri was named "Most Improved Overall Conditions of Highways" since 2008, as well as "Highest Rural Interstate Quality".

Missouri was given these awards after a study was done by The Reason Foundation, a public policies group that investigates and reports on public issues across the country. Missouri also ranked 4th in state-controlled administrative disbursements and seventh in state-controlled highways.



The Missouri Department of Transportation claims these improvements began in 2004, when state voters approved Amendment 3, which distributed extra money to fund improving state roads and highways. "We were able to tackle 1.3 billion dollars in highway improvements," MoDOT communications manager Sally Oxenhandler said. "That money really helped put us on the right track."



But compared to the major changes and overhauls that the state has performed on highways and roads in the last few years, Missouri will make fewer changes in coming years. MoDOT came out with a new five-year plan in March. Their new plan focuses on making smaller scale fixes and more maintenance.

