Missouri Historical Sites

The Missouri Advisory Council voted to move 15 Missouri sites to Washington D.C. to make the final decision.

The Joseph and Elizabeth Wallendorf House in Jefferson City is one of the few remaining old log cabins in Missouri.

The Wallendorfs built the house sometime in the 1850's.

"During that time, this is what it was about back then. You go back and look at how people had it back then and what we have now, that's what we're trying to do with this cabin," says Randy Seidel of the Missouri Farm Bureau.

The Missouri Farm Bureau bought the house and decided to make it part of a museum which the bureau will dedicate to teaching kids about rural Missouri.

And the bureau paid a hefty price for the house.

When this house was faced with the threat of demolition, decided to buy it and bring back here on their property by numbering different segments of the house, taking it down piece by piece and putting it back together like a puzzle.

Bottom line for the house and the move: $100,000.

But now, to the relief of many, the house passed the hardest part of getting recognized as a historic place.

"Oh yeah..this is. When I got back from that today, I tell you...That was the best feeling," says Seidel.

The bureau will find out in the next three months whether the Wallendorf House makes the national registry. The state panel also recommended the old Moberly junior high school for the national registry. The owner of the unique building would like to turn the school into low income senior apartments.