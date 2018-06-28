Missouri History Museum hosts Ferguson town hall

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Missouri History Museum in Forest Park is hosting a town hall meeting Monday night on the Ferguson police shooting of Michael Brown.

The event is hosted by New York activist and author Kevin Powell. The St. Louis museum is calling the free event a "safe space for young people to speak their minds and older adults to listen."

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.