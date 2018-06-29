Missouri Holds Chancellor Search Forum

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - The University of Missouri won't be publicizing the names of its top choices for the flagship campus' next chancellor, but system President Tim Wolfe still wants public input on the closed search.

A one-hour public forum begins at 10 a.m. Monday in Jesse Hall Auditorium on the Columbia campus. A second session is set for the same time Thursday at Wrench Auditorium in Memorial Union.

Wolfe and the university's Board of Curators are seeking a replacement for Brady Deaton, who plans to step down in mid-November after nearly a decade as chancellor. Deaton will remain on campus and head a new global development center named in his honor.

Wolfe has said he hopes to have Deaton's successor on board without the need to select an interim replacement.