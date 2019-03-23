Missouri Home Prices Inch Up in October

COLUMBIA - Missouri REALTORS released their October sales report Tuesday afternoon and the data revealed a statewide increase in home prices and a decrease in the time spent on the market.

According to the October sales data, the average price of home was $156,810, which is 10 percent higher than the $142,581 average price in October 2012. The median price last month was $128,500, which was up 9.8 percent from $117,000 in October 2012.

Homes sold last month spent an average of 124 days on the market, compared to 134 days for homes sold last October, a 7.5 percent decrease.

The REALTORS said the only negative trend was in overall home sales. Overall sales last month decreased 2.7 percent from October 2012. October 2013 was the first month that did not show year-over-year gains in overall sales in more than two years.