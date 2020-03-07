Missouri hopes to improve in SEC tournament against Tennessee

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Missouri Tigers are staying in Greenville, S.C. to continue their play in the SEC tournament, now facing the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round Thursday night.

The 11 seeded Tigers are returning after a 64-53 win yesterday against the 14 seeded Ole Miss Rebels. Aijha Blackwell had 16 points and Jordan Chavis had 11 points for the Tigers.

But the Lady Volunteers are well rested after they had a bye on the first day of tournament action.

Missouri and Tennessee have already played once earlier this season, when the Tigers lost 77-66 on the road to the Lady Volunteers. Amber Smith had 22 points and Aijha Blackwell had 16 points for Missouri. Reinna Davis, Tamari Key, and Jordan Horston each scored double-digits for Tennessee in the victory.

Tip-off is at 7:00 p.m. Thursday in Greenville, S.C.