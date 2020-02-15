Missouri hosts red-hot Auburn in the Mizzou Arena tomorrow

COLUMBIA - After a tough loss against the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge on Tuesday night, Mizzou will host another top-25 team in the Auburn Tigers.

Missouri hasn't been matched up against anyone as good as Auburn this season. Auburn comes into this one ranked No. 1 in the SEC and No. 11 in the nation. Bruce Pearl and his players are having a stellar season, winning 22 of their 24 games as they head into Columbia.

Auburn has a vastly better record than Mizzou, so the blue and orange Tigers are favored coming into this meeting.

The team stressed that fans will need to pack Mizzou Arena on Saturday to give the home team the best possible advantage. The first 2,000 students will receive a Truman the Tiger hat.

The game is at 5 P.M. on ESPN2.