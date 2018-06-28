Missouri House advances proposal with abortion restrictions

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House has given approval to two amendments that would restrict abortion.

The first passed 101-39. It would ban abortions about 20 weeks after fertilization. Amendment sponsor Rep. Mike Moon said it would stop abortions after the fetus can feel pain.

Another proposal would outline stricter standards for tracking fetal remains and prohibit the donation of fetal tissue for scientific research. It would also require a parent consenting to a minor's abortion to notify the other parent with some exceptions.

The second amendment passed 106-40.

The underlying bill now must go back to fiscal review before it gets a final vote.