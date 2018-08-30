Missouri House approves bill allowing parents to assign care

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Measure supporters said would allow families dealing with difficult situations to remain together without government interference is moving forward in the Missouri Legislature.

The Missouri House on Monday approved a bill that would let parents assign care of their children to others without the state considering it abandonment or neglect.

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Andrew Koenig, of Manchester, said foster care forces parents to fight with the system. He said the bill would let parents get help without fearing losing custody of their children.

Opponents said the measure does not contain any oversight of the organization or individuals who would be caring for children, such as background checks or training.

The bill heads to the Senate.