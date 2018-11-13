Missouri House approves CPR requirement for high schools

JEFFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers have given initial approval to a requirement that high school students receive some first aid training.

The House on Wednesday endorsed a bill that would make 30 minutes of instruction in CPR and choking first aid a prerequisite for high school graduation. The mandate would begin for health and physical education classes in the 2017-2018 school year.

Rep. Ron Hicks said the curriculum would include CPR practice, but students would not receive CPR certification. He said the American Heart Association would provide training kits to schools.

A similar bill passed the House last year but stalled in the Senate. Republicans blocked attempts Wednesday to add world history requirements and swim safety information to the bill, saying they didn't want to complicate its path through the Senate.