Missouri House Approves Early Voting Measures

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri House members have approved a pair of measures allowing early voting, though some lawmakers contend it would be too limited.

On Thursday, the House approved a constitutional amendment and companion legislation, each by a vote of 126-24. The measures would allow early voting for nine days, with polls to be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and four hours on Saturday. There would be no early voting on Sunday.

An initiative petition also has been proposed that could appear on this fall's ballot. It would allow early voting for six weeks, including weekends for the final 21 days before an election.

Some Democratic opponents say the House proposal is too limited and called it a distraction from the initiative petition.