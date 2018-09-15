Missouri House Approves Legislation Banning Webcam Abortion

COLUMBIA - The Missouri House passed a bill Thursday that bans webcam abortions by a vote of 115-39.

The bill ensures that women will meet with a doctor in person in the same room to do an RU486 pill abortion. The legislation also requires women to take both doses of RU486 pills in front of a doctor, and requires the doctor to make every effort to schedule a visit 12 to 18 days afterwards.

Rep. Jeanie Riddle, R-Fulton, is the sponsor of the bill. The bill now moves to the Senate for a vote.

The bill would eliminate the option of a woman taking the first pill in front of a doctor and the second one at home 24 to 48 hours later.

"I'm worried about women, and this bill helps to ensure they receive proper medical care. I really want babies be protected. That starts from conception," said supporter Cheryl Helton.

However, opponents say the new requirements could prevent women from rural areas from receiving treatment.