Missouri House Approves Measure on Hospital ID Badges

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- Hospital workers would have to wear identification badges clearly showing their names and jobs under legislation approved by the Missouri House. The bill cleared the chamber Thursday on a 120-36 vote and was introduced in the Senate later in the day.

The measure requires that the nametags bear a medical worker's full name, title, organization and recent photograph. Sponsoring Rep. Ellen Brandom, a Sikeston Republican, says hospital patients should be able to know who's treating them at all times. She says the requirements would be phased in over five years.

Some Democrats say rules about nametags should be made by hospitals, not state lawmakers. They say Brandom's bill could make small mistakes on the nametags a crime.