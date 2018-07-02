Missouri House Backs Overhaul of Prison System

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House has given first-round approval to legislation that could shorten the sentences of some criminals who are placed on probation or parole.

Under the legislation, non-violent parolees or probationers would receive 30 days of credit toward their sentence for every month they go without a violation.

The bill would also allow for 120-day "shock" jail sentences for some felons who violate their probation or parole for the first time and shorter jail sentences for subsequent violations.

Sponsoring House Member Gary Fuhr, a Republican from St. Louis County, says the changes will help the state save money and will reduce the number of people who commit crimes after they're released.

The House gave first-round approval to the proposal Tuesday. The Senate has endorsed its own version of the legislation.