Missouri House Begins Budget Scrutiny

JEFFERSON CITY - A temporary committee organized to review state spending held its first meeting Monday. The Interim Committee on Budget Transparency will meet over the next six weeks to examine the money spent on various state departments. Monday's meeting focused on Medicaid and the funding of the Department of Social Services, Department of Mental Health, and the Department of Health and Senior Services.



Over the course of the six weeks, the committee will hear presentations from different departments. Committee chair, Republican Representative Ryan Silvey of Kansas City, said the committee will look to eliminate duplicate funding given to overlapping departments.



In the meeting, committee members posed questions to the Department of Social Services. They asked about the eligibility, funding, and reach of Medicaid in Missouri.



"I want to know with absolute certainty that we are operating the most efficient government possible...that we're not duplicating services...and if we're going to have this program spread across three different departments, that is the absolute best way to do it," Silvey said.



Silvey said the state wants to cut $700 million from next year's budget. Next year's general assembly session begins January 5.

