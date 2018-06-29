Missouri House budget leader calls for more cuts

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP)- Missouri's Republican House budget leader says without more cuts the state is expected to end the fiscal year about $40 million in the hole.

Budget Committee Chairman Scott Fitzpatrick told lawmakers Thursday the difference between how much money the state has and its obligations is a problem.

Former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon already cut more than $200 million in spending this fiscal year.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens has said he plans more cuts, although he hasn't said how much or what he'll ax. Greitens took office Monday.

Greitens also on Thursday announced he and the Legislature are lowering expectations for revenue growth this year.

They now estimate revenues will grow 3 percent compared to last year.

Nixon had predicted 4.1 percent revenue growth, and lawmakers estimated a 3.4 percent increase.