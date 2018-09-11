Missouri House considers expanding overdose medicine access

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A drug that treats heroin overdoses could become easier to acquire in Missouri under legislation in the House.

The House gave initial approval Tuesday to a bill that allows pharmacists to sell naloxone (nah-LOX'-ohn), a drug that temporarily counteracts the effects of opiates. The drug currently requires a prescription.

Bill sponsor Rep. Steve Lynch said a drug user's friends and family should be able to carry the medicine, because they have the best likelihood of treating an overdose before it becomes fatal.

Rep. Keith Frederick said he worried expanding access to this medicine could give people the wrong impression that opiates are safe.

Another House vote is needed to send the bill to the Senate.