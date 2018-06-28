Missouri House Defeats School Superintendent Elections

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- The Missouri House has defeated a measure that would have required public school superintendents to be elected instead of appointed by local school boards.



Republican Rep. Dwight Scharnhorst, of St. Louis County, had argued Tuesday that elections would help hold superintendents accountable to parents and community residents. He offered an amendment to an elections bill that would have required all superintendent positions to be up for election in 2013, with the winners getting three-year terms.



His measure also would have set ceilings on superintendent salaries.



But the amendment was defeated by a voice vote.



Opponents argued that school boards already undertake a rigorous selection process when hiring superintendents.