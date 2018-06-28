Missouri House Democratic Leader to Drop Out of Race

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The top Democrat in the Missouri House says he will end his bid for a fourth two-year term in office.



House Minority Leader Mike Talboy told The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/KGDh6p ) on Monday that he's been presented with an opportunity he decided he could not pass up.



The 35-year-old lawmaker declined to discuss specifics. He is an attorney in the downtown Kansas City office of the Polsinelli Shughart law firm. Talboy has already filed for re-election but says he'll withdraw Tuesday from the Democratic primary ballot.

He and fellow House Democrat Judy Morgan were placed in the same district by this year's redistricting, and Talboy says he expects her to run in his place.

One Republican has filed for the GOP primary.