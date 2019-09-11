Missouri House Democrats face obstacles to reforming gun laws

14 hours 31 minutes 5 seconds ago Tuesday, September 10 2019 Sep 10, 2019 Tuesday, September 10, 2019 6:43:00 PM CDT September 10, 2019 in News
By: Caroline Dade, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - House Democrats want to change Missouri's gun laws during this special legislative session, but they're facing several obstacles, including the state constitution. 

Governor Mike Parson announced the special session in August to deal with a Missouri Supreme Court ruling on vehicle sales tax. 

House Democratic leaders said they want to expand the agenda to include several reforms to gun laws in the state. 

However, the state constitution limits what lawmakers can discuss in a special session. At the beginning of each special session, the governor or legislature has to specifically outline each issue that lawmakers will address. For this session, gun reform wasn't on the list.

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, said although she doesn't expect any new gun laws to come out of this session, she still thinks it’s important for Democrats to raise the issue. 

"Even if we didn't get a bill passed, we should be having the conversation," she said. "I am not one who thinks we should be operating under what could happen or what will happen. The fact is Missourians are dying every single day and we need to have a discussion, whether or not there’s a bill."

Representative Kent Haden, R-Mexico, said the proposed bills are pointless. 

"It's a moot point," he said. "I think if they bring up the bills, they'll be ruled out of order because they're not about the sales tax."

Haden said Democrats have two options: get three-fourths of both the House and Senate to call a special session for gun reform or wait until the regular legislative session, which will start in January. 

The owner of Modern Arms, a Columbia gun shop, said he doesn't think any new gun laws are necessary. 

"We've got plenty of laws," Larry Wayland said. "If we would fully fund our enforcement efforts and enforce our existing statues, I think we'd be much further ahead than just creating new laws."

Governor Parson was in St. Louis on Tuesday to meet with city leaders about gun violence in the area. They didn’t announce any new plan Tuesday, but Parson said he wants one in place in the next 10 days. 

More News

Grid
List

President Trump endorses Mike Parson for Missouri Governor
President Trump endorses Mike Parson for Missouri Governor
COLUMBIA - President Trump announced he's endorsing Mike Parson for Missouri's governor Tuesday night. Trump made the announcement on... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, September 10 2019 Sep 10, 2019 Tuesday, September 10, 2019 8:46:00 PM CDT September 10, 2019 in News

Hy-Vee warns of milk in several Mealtime entrees, issues voluntary recall
Hy-Vee warns of milk in several Mealtime entrees, issues voluntary recall
COLUMBIA - Hy-Vee is warning consumers of a voluntary recall of several Hy-Vee Mealtime Asian Entrees because of a undeclared... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, September 10 2019 Sep 10, 2019 Tuesday, September 10, 2019 8:22:00 PM CDT September 10, 2019 in News

Missouri House Democrats face obstacles to reforming gun laws
Missouri House Democrats face obstacles to reforming gun laws
JEFFERSON CITY - House Democrats want to change Missouri's gun laws during this special legislative session, but they're facing several... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, September 10 2019 Sep 10, 2019 Tuesday, September 10, 2019 6:43:00 PM CDT September 10, 2019 in News

Fayette Police searching for missing woman
Fayette Police searching for missing woman
FAYETTE - Police are asking anyone with information about the disappearance of a Fayette woman to come forward. Brenn... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, September 10 2019 Sep 10, 2019 Tuesday, September 10, 2019 6:43:00 PM CDT September 10, 2019 in News

MU events to remember lives lost on September 11
MU events to remember lives lost on September 11
COLUMBIA - This year's Patriot Day marks the 18th anniversary of the horrific September 11 terrorist attacks. People across... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, September 10 2019 Sep 10, 2019 Tuesday, September 10, 2019 6:40:00 PM CDT September 10, 2019 in News

Licensed daycare owners share frustrations with state lawmakers
Licensed daycare owners share frustrations with state lawmakers
JEFFERSON CITY - Mothers and daycare owners across Missouri were emotional Tuesday while testifying at a hearing about Nathan's Law... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, September 10 2019 Sep 10, 2019 Tuesday, September 10, 2019 6:35:00 PM CDT September 10, 2019 in News

Nonprofit founded by Columbia doctor to send volunteers to the Bahamas
Nonprofit founded by Columbia doctor to send volunteers to the Bahamas
COLUMBIA - Stephen Griffith and his wife, Laura Griffith, will likely not recognize the Great Abaco Island in the... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, September 10 2019 Sep 10, 2019 Tuesday, September 10, 2019 6:09:00 PM CDT September 10, 2019 in News

"Back the Blue:" new license plate comes to Missouri
"Back the Blue:" new license plate comes to Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri license plates may look a little different once again. The "Back the Blue" plate was... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, September 10 2019 Sep 10, 2019 Tuesday, September 10, 2019 6:00:00 PM CDT September 10, 2019 in News

Missouri seeks to add counties to disaster declaration
Missouri seeks to add counties to disaster declaration
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri is asking the federal government to expand a disaster declaration for this year's flooding and... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, September 10 2019 Sep 10, 2019 Tuesday, September 10, 2019 4:23:00 PM CDT September 10, 2019 in News

Mental health summit seeks to lower veteran suicide rates
Mental health summit seeks to lower veteran suicide rates
COLUMBIA - The number of active-duty military suicides hit a record mark of 321 suicides in 2018 according to the... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, September 10 2019 Sep 10, 2019 Tuesday, September 10, 2019 2:19:00 PM CDT September 10, 2019 in News

Columbia man charged with stabbing, then strangling girlfriend's dog
Columbia man charged with stabbing, then strangling girlfriend's dog
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Columbia man has been charged with stabbing his girlfriend's dog, then strangling the animal... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, September 10 2019 Sep 10, 2019 Tuesday, September 10, 2019 2:16:00 PM CDT September 10, 2019 in News

Church raises over $430,000 for Missouri families with medical debt
Church raises over $430,000 for Missouri families with medical debt
COLUMBIA - The Crossing hosted a fundraiser where they raised over $430,000 for Missouri families suffering from medical debt in... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, September 10 2019 Sep 10, 2019 Tuesday, September 10, 2019 2:10:00 PM CDT September 10, 2019 in News

Power restored to nearly 2000 customers after Ashland outage
Power restored to nearly 2000 customers after Ashland outage
COLUMBIA - Ameren was working to fix a damaged wire causing 1,980 customers in the Ashland area to be without... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, September 10 2019 Sep 10, 2019 Tuesday, September 10, 2019 12:10:00 PM CDT September 10, 2019 in News

Part of Osage County under a boil order until further notice
Part of Osage County under a boil order until further notice
OSAGE COUNTY - A boil order is in place for part of southern Osage County until further notice. Public... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, September 10 2019 Sep 10, 2019 Tuesday, September 10, 2019 12:04:00 PM CDT September 10, 2019 in News

Callaway County deputies make multiple weekend arrests
Callaway County deputies make multiple weekend arrests
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Callaway County Sheriff's Office made multiple arrests over the weekend ranging from crimes related to drugs to... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 09 2019 Sep 9, 2019 Monday, September 09, 2019 10:54:00 PM CDT September 09, 2019 in News

MSHP pulls over car with 34 pounds of weed
MSHP pulls over car with 34 pounds of weed
COLUMBIA — Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F tweeted Monday night that they seized 34 pounds of marijuana after pulling... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 09 2019 Sep 9, 2019 Monday, September 09, 2019 9:46:00 PM CDT September 09, 2019 in News

Columbia Police Department begins to search landfill
Columbia Police Department begins to search landfill
COLUMBIA — Columbia Police Department confirmed Monday it began searching a Columbia landfill in connection to Megan Shultz's 2006 disappearance.... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 09 2019 Sep 9, 2019 Monday, September 09, 2019 9:01:00 PM CDT September 09, 2019 in News

Governor signs executive order, Missouri now a "Model Employer"
Governor signs executive order, Missouri now a "Model Employer"
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 19-16 on Monday making Missouri a "Model Employer" state. The... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 09 2019 Sep 9, 2019 Monday, September 09, 2019 8:23:00 PM CDT September 09, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 78°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
10am 82°
11am 85°
12pm 87°
1pm 89°