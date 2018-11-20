Missouri House Democrats Pick New Leaders

JEFFESON CITY(AP) - Missouri House Democrats have shuffled several of their leadership positions.

Chris Kelly, of Columbia, was elected Tuesday as caucus chairman to replace Steve Webb, of Florissant. Webb resigned his House seat last month while facing criminal charges. Kelly had been the caucus vice chairman and served 12 years in the House during the 1980s and 1990s. He also has served in the House since 2009.

Democrats' new caucus vice chairwoman will be Gina Mitten, of St. Louis. She was elected to the state House in 2012.

The minority party also chose Rory Ellinger, of University City, as the caucus policy chairman. He replaces Judy Morgan, of Kansas City, who stepped down from leadership but continues to serve in the House.