Missouri House Endorses Airport Tax Breaks

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri House members have endorsed a new tax break designed to spur international trade at Lambert-St. Louis International Airport.

The legislation is designed to help make Lambert a cargo hub for countries such as China. It would offer several incentives, including a state tax credit.

The House gave the measure first-round approval Wednesday.

A second vote would move it to the Senate, where several members have expressed concerns about creating new tax breaks.