Missouri House Endorses New Congressional Districts
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri House has endorsed a proposed new map of the state's congressional districts.
Missouri is losing one of its nine seats in the U.S. House because of population changes, and the Legislature is in charge of drawing the new eight-district map.
The Republican-led House proposes merging two congressional districts covering parts of the city of St. Louis into a single district. Both districts currently are represented by Democrats. The House rejected three alternatives proposed by Democrats before giving the map first-round approval Wednesday. It needs a second vote before moving to the state Senate, which was preparing to debate its own, similar proposal.
