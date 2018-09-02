Missouri House Endorses Union Paycheck Bill

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House has endorsed legislation requiring labor unions to seek annual written consent to use fees paid by members for political contributions.

House members voted 93-62 to give the measure first-round approval Tuesday.



The sponsor, Springfield Republican Eric Burlison, says the bill would protect union members from contributing to causes they don't support. House Democrats opposed the measure and said it hurts a union's ability to represent its members.



Burlison's bill exempts public safety unions unless an employee is required to be a member or pay fees as a condition of employment. In those instances, unions would be required to seek annual consent to spend fees on political activities.



The bill needs one more House vote before moving to the Senate.