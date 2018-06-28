Missouri House endorses voter photo ID requirements

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri House again is pushing this year for a measure to require photo identification at the polls.

The House gave initial approval Wednesday to a constitutional amendment that, if approved by voters, would allow the state to require voters show photo ID before casting a ballot.

Supporters say the requirements are needed to ensure the integrity of elections.

Democrats say the Republican proposal could make it harder for older people, minorities and women to vote, because they might have more difficulty getting necessary documents for an ID.

The Missouri Supreme Court overturned photo ID requirements in 2006. Voters would consider this amendment in November 2016 ballot if it passes.

The amendment faces another House vote. A bill to implement the requirements was also slated for consideration by the House.