Missouri House Gives Preliminary Approval to Voter ID Measure

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri House gave first-round approval to a requirement trying to require voters show photo identification at the polls. It passed by a vote of 104-54, but must pass another round before heading to the Senate.

The bill's supporters contend a requirement to show a photo ID before voting would help prevent election fraud. Opponents argue there are no recent known instances of voter fraud. They say the legislation could make voting harder for many, including seniors and the disabled.

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled that a 2006 photo ID law was unconstitutional. Legislators last year approved a constitutional amendment designed to require a photo ID and then passed separate legislation to implement the requirement. That legislation was vetoed by Gov. Jay Nixon.