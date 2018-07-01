Missouri House Keeps Funding for Park Takeover

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri House is keeping $6 million in the state's budget to manage a park in southeastern Missouri in case the National Park Service gives up control of it.

The money would go toward operating the Ozark National Scenic Riverways. Some Republicans are unhappy with a federal proposal to revise the park's management plan, arguing it could limit recreational use of some areas.

House members on Tuesday rejected proposals from Democrats to redirect the money. One effort sought to move $6 million to colleges and universities, and another called for redirecting about $1.2 million to a crime lab.

Lawmakers are reviewing Missouri's proposed operating budget of more than $26 billion for the fiscal year that starts July 1.