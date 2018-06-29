Missouri House moves bill to expand beer growlers forward

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri House has advanced a bill that would allow sales of beer growlers in grocery and convenience stores.

House members Wednesday approved the measure to expand availability of the typically 64-ounce jugs of draft beer by a vote of 140-15. It now moves to the Senate.

The legislation would allow stores with a license to sell prepackaged beer to also sell growlers.

Supporters say the measure would give beer lovers more options to enjoy their favorite beverages at home without traveling to breweries.

The bill has failed in previous years. But sponsor Republican Rep. Robert Cornejo says requiring stores to pour drafts on-demand and other rules for quality control could increase its chances of passing.