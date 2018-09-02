Missouri House OKs adding advertising to sex trafficking law

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri House has given initial approval to a bill that supporters say could help reduce sex trafficking.

The measure endorsed Tuesday would add the advertising of sexual acts with a minor to Missouri's law against sexual trafficking.

Republican Rep. Elijah Haahr, of Springfield, says people exploiting minors are advertising children who have been trafficked online. He says giving prosecutors and law enforcement the ability to target websites that advertise sex acts with minors will help stop human trafficking in Missouri.

The bill mirrors an effort supported in the U.S. House by Rep. Ann Wagner to criminalize such advertising at the federal level.

The Missouri measure needs another vote in the House before moving to the Senate.