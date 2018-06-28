Missouri House OKs bonding plan for state building repairs

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri House has approved a plan to use bonds to repair the Capitol and other state-owned buildings.

Lawmakers on Monday passed a package of bills outlining more than $300 million in bonds for building maintenance

Bonds would pay for projects including about $160 million in repairs and renovations for public colleges and universities. About $140 million is slated to go to state building repairs, with $40 million of that going to the Capitol.

Lawmakers face a tight deadline to pass the bill, which still needs approval from the full Senate. The Legislature has until Friday to pass bills related to state spending.

Main sticking points could be a roughly $15 million cut in general revenue for state parks construction and renovation that the House approved.