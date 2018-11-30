Missouri House OKs charge to prisoners for doctor's visits

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Some Missouri lawmakers want to charge prisoners seeking non-emergency medical care 50 cents per visit with exceptions for chronic illness treatment and some other circumstances.

The Missouri House on Tuesday gave first round approval to a measure that supporters say would save the state money and teach inmates personal responsibility.

Republican Rep. Rick Brattin, of Harrisonville, says it will cut down on frivolous visits.

Those in state prisons would not have to pay the 50 cent fee if the care was for an emergency, preventive care, prenatal care, mental health or substance abuse treatment.

Opponents say the additional charge punishes people already being punished and does not guarantee any savings to the state.

The measure faces another vote before moving to the Senate.