Missouri House OKs stricter work requirements for welfare

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri residents receiving temporary cash assistance would be limited to 30 months of benefits under a proposal that is moving forward in the Legislature.

The Missouri House approved shorter lifetime limits and stricter work requirements for welfare programs by a 115-44 vote on Wednesday.

Supporters say the threat of losing half their benefits and eventually all of their benefits will encourage individuals on assistance to get employment or engage in work-related activities.

The measure would lower the lifetime limits on cash assistance from the current five years.

Opponents say that families may need the assistance for longer and that the cuts would harm needy families.

The House vote means the bill now goes back to the Senate, which previously passed a different version of the bill.