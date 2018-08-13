Missouri House OKs trusts for money earned by foster kids

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Young adults in the custody of the state who earn money from work or job training may have funds deposited in a trust fund under a measure sent to Missouri's governor.

The House on Friday approved the measure that would require the money go to the person who earned it once they are released from state custody.

Republican Rep. Jeanie Lauer, of Blue Springs, said the provisions help protect the funds earned by the young people.

The money would be deposited with a financial institution and any interest earned would also be credited to the individual.