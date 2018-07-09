Missouri House Panel Declines to Vote on Business Bill

JEFFERSON CITY -- A Missouri House committee has adjourned without voting on an economic development that has been the centerpiece of a special legislative session.

The decision Thursday by the House Economic Development Committee means the bill cannot be brought up for debate Friday by the full chamber. House and Senate leaders had said they wanted to end the special session Friday, though they are now leaving open the possibility that it could continue longer.

The two chambers are at odds over a plan to roll several of Missouri's business incentives into a new program with easier eligibility and new powers for the Department of Economic Development. They also are in disagreement over whether to place an expiration date on existing tax credit programs for developers of low-income housing and historic buildings.