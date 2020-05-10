Missouri House panel dismisses sexual harassment complaint

Minutes of the Missouri House Ethics Committee obtained by The Associated Press through an open records request show the complaint was dismissed last week but do not identify the accused lawmaker nor describe the allegations.

Under House rules, sexual harassment complaints are confidential and must be investigated by outside legal counsel.

The bipartisan House Ethics Committee was informed that a complaint had been filed in late December, according to meeting minutes. In January, the committee voted to ask the independent investigator to again contact the person making the allegations as well as the accused. Minutes show the committee continued to discuss the complaint in February.

But most legislative work was suspended from mid-March until late April as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus. When the House Ethics Committee met April 29, the complaint was dismissed by a 9-0 vote.

Documents provided to the AP show a St. Louis law firm billed the House more than $7,500 for the investigation of the complaint.