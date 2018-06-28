Missouri House Panel to Consider Impeaching Gov. Nixon

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Republican-led Missouri House committee plans to hold a hearing on measures seeking to impeach Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon.

The Wednesday hearing on three separate impeachment resolutions includes one citing Nixon's decision to allow same-sex couples who married legally in other states to file joint tax returns in Missouri. Another measure criticizes the governor for the amount of time he took to call a special election to fill legislative vacancies.

The final measure to be considered by the Judiciary Committee would impeach Nixon for his refusal to fire state officials involved with the Revenue Department's decision last year to scan driver's license applicants' personal documents into a computer system.

Nixon has called the hearings "some sort of show."