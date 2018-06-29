Missouri House Panel to Consider Nuclear Plant Bill

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri House committee is preparing to consider legislation letting utilities charge electric customers for some of the costs of developing a second nuclear power plant in the state. The measure would allow power companies to recoup the cost of applying for an early site permit from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

A group of utilities has announced it is considering seeking such a permit for a nuclear power plant in Missouri. The permit would not authorize construction, and the group has said it has not decided whether to build a plant.

The House Utilities Committee was scheduled to consider the legislation Tuesday.

A 1976 voter-approved law bars utilities from charging customers for the costs of a new power plant before it starts producing electricity.