Missouri House Panel to Review Job-creation Tax Breaks

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri House committee plans to review the effectiveness of the state's job-creation incentives.



State Rep. Jay Barnes says his committee will look into the Missouri Quality Jobs program and other economic development tax credits when the Legislature convenes in January. Barnes is a Republican from Jefferson City and chairman of the House Committee on Government Oversight and Accountability.



Tax credits have been a persistent topic of discussion at the Missouri Capitol. During the 2012 budget year, the state waived $629 million of revenues because of tax credits. That was up about 20 percent from 2010.



A special tax credit review commission appointed by Gov. Jay Nixon is to meet Wednesday at the Capitol. But Barnes said that panel includes no current members of the Legislature.