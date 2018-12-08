Missouri House passes $26 billion state spending plan

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri House has passed a budget for more than $26 billion in state spending next fiscal year.

All of the 13 bills that allow spending on education, Medicaid and other issues passed with overwhelming bipartisan support.

The budget includes a $74 million increase in basic K-12 school aid. That's almost $25 million more than what Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon recommended. But the school funding formula still would be hundreds of millions of dollars underfunded.

Democrats criticized majority Republicans for not expanding eligibility for Medicaid, which would have triggered additional federal dollars. They said that could have also meant millions more dollars for K-12 schools and higher education.

The Legislature's proposed budget includes no raise for state employees.

The budget bills now move to the Senate.