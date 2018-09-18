Missouri House passes ban on traffic-ticket quotas

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House has passed a bill to bar cities, counties and law enforcement agencies from setting traffic-ticket quotas.

House members tacked on a number of additional provisions to the bill before voting 86-59 Monday to pass it. That means it will head back to the Senate.

The bill is aimed at stopping public officials from requiring police to write a certain number of citations. It also would prohibit supervisors from suggesting their subordinates issue more tickets.

The bill continues efforts to change ticketing and fine policies following the unrest in Ferguson.

House members also previously added a provision that would make footage from police body cameras recorded in nonpublic places be closed records. Judges could order that footage be made public.

Lawmakers face a May 13 deadline to pass the legislation before session ends.